Booyah Get Fourth Shutout of the Season

Ashwaubenon, WI- The Green Bay Booyah found another electric left-handed arm on the mound and used it to their advantage in a 1-0 win over Fond du Lac on Tuesday night.

In his first start with Green Bay, Tommy Miller shined, going six innings, and giving up only five hits. Just like he was in college at Siena, Miller was a workhorse in his first outing for the Booyah.

Out of the bullpen, Luke Wallner threw two innings, allowing one hit, and again putting zeros on the scoreboard. Wallner is yet to allow an earned run out of the 'pen this year. In the ninth, Chandler Ingram came on in his first save opportunity. Ingram gave up a double with one down, but stranded pinch runner Cam McMillan at second base and picked his first save of the season.

At the plate, Green Bay only collected three hits, but Blaise Maris went 2-3 and picked up the lone RBI on the day. Ali LaPread went 1-3 in his first start with the Booyah, and scored the only run of the game in the third inning.

"I just went back to what I was doing during school ball, and keeping things simple." Maris said. "I got a couple good pitches in tough counts and was able to get us a run."

As for being the grandson of the great Roger Maris, Blaise gets reminded in the Midwest more than anywhere else.

"Definitely being around the baseball field it comes up a lot. I don't mind it at all, it's really cool to hear about him so I never got to meet him. In the Midwest though, a lot of older people come up and talk to me about it before and after games."

For Green Bay, they take on the Dock Spiders once again tomorrow at home at 7:05. Nick Riggle is set to make his fourth start of the year.

