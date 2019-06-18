Capital Credit Union Park to Host 'Rumble on the Bay' on August 24

Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The first special event announced open to the public at Capital Credit Union Park is planned to take place on August 24th. The Park will be hosting the 1st annual CrossFit 920 Rumble on the Bay CrossFit competition.

Rumble on the Bay will be a 1 day, all outdoor, male/female team competition held at the beautiful new Capital Credit Union Park. Each team will compete in 3 events, with the top five teams from each division competing in the final event. The competition will host the most fit athletes in the Fox River Valley and beyond. Athletes may register mixed gender teams to compete at https://www.rumbleonthebay.com/. There will be 4 divisions including Beginners, Intermediate, Masters, and RX. All competitors will receive a Rumble on the Bay t-shirt. Prizes will be awarded for all top finishing teams. For more information regarding the competition portion, please visit https://www.rumbleonthebay.com/ or the Rumble on the Bay Facebook page.

Spectators may also attend the event for $5 at the gate or tickets may be purchased online at booyahtickets.com Promo Code: "Rumble" starting on June 18th. Concessions will be available for purchase. Athlete check-in will begin at 7am followed by an athlete briefing at 8am. The competition will start at 9am with a full day of CrossFit action. An award ceremony will follow at approximately 6pm. Vendors will also set-up at the event. If any local businesses are interested in participating, please email phil@booyahbaseball.com for more information.

