Two Five-Run Innings Lead to Big Win in Hartford

July 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, Connecticut - The Portland Sea Dogs (9-4, 45-37) exploded for two, five-run innings in a 10-1 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats (7-7, 45-37) at Dunkin' Park. The Sea Dogs are now tied for first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League with the Somerset Patriots.

Eddinson Paulino finished 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBI and two runs. Nick Decker recorded three doubles and scored a run for the Sea Dogs while Elih Marrero went 2-for-4 with two runs. Portland's pitching staff was lights out allowing just two hits throughout the game. Brendan Cellucci pitched two perfect innings with four strikeouts.

The Yard Goats were first to strike in the bottom of the first inning. After a leadoff walk issued to Zach Veen, he scored on a fielder's choice and Hartford led, 1-0.

The Sea Dogs then would score five runs in the fourth inning. Kristian Campbell drove home the tying run with an RBI single to left field then Eddinson Paulino brought home two more runs with a single to right field and Portland led, 3-1. Phillip Sikes then lined a two-run double to left field and the Sea Dogs continued to lead, 5-1.

Portland would strike again in the top of the sixth inning. Elih Marrero led off the inning with a double then Campbell worked a walk. Paulino then drove home Marrero and the Sea Dogs led, 6-1. Alex Binelas drilled a two-run triple to left field further extending Portland's lead, 8-1. Paulino came home on a balk. Tyler McDonough then hit a sacrifice fly to left field and Portland continued to lead, 10-1.

RHP Robert Kwiatkowski (8-2, 4.08 ERA) earned the win tossing 2.0 shutout innings without allowing a hit while walking two and striking out two. Mason Albright (3-6, 4.81 ERA) was given the loss pitching 4.0 innings allowing five earned runs on seven hits while walking four and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats will play again tomorrow, July 12th at 7:10pm. RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (3-2, 6.90 ERA) will take the mound for Portland while Hartford will send RHP Conor Van Scoyoc (5-6, 5.11 ERA) to the bump.

