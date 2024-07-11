Yard Goats Fall to Sea Dogs 10-1

Hartford CT - A team effort at the plate pushed the Portland Sea Dogs past the Hartford Yard Goats 10-1 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. Seven batters in the Sea Dogs lineup recorded a hit including a two-hit three RBI outing from second baseman Eddinson Paulino. Portland's pitching staff had a fantastic performance as well allowing one run on just two hits with eleven strikeouts and three walks. Yard Goats closer Seth Halvorsen struck out two of the last three batters faced.

The Yard Goats got off to an early start in the first inning when Warming Bernabel hit a fielder's choice to the third baseman, scoring Zac Veen and giving Hartford a 1-0 lead off Portland starter Jacob Webb.

The Sea Dogs got on the board in the fourth inning when Kristian Campbell hit a hard groundball to the shortstop who could not make the throw to first in time scoring Nick Decker from third. Eddinson Paulino then singled on a line drive to center field that scored Karson Simas and Elih Marrero. Phillip Sikes then doubled to left field bringing Kristian Campbell and Eddinson Paulino across the plate to make it a 5-1 ballgame.

In the sixth, Eddinson Paulino singled on a fly ball into center field that scored Elih Marrero. Then with Blaze Jordan at bat, Kristian Campbell scored on a balk with Paulino advancing to third making the score 7-1. Alex Binelas tripled on a deep shot to center field that scored Eddinson Paulino and Phillip Sikes to make it a 9-1 ballgame. Tyler McDonough hit a deep drive to left-center field that was caught by Sterlin Thompson however Alex Binelas scored on the play making the score 10-1.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, Portland Sea Dogs on Friday night July 12th (7:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Anime Night!! RHP Connor Van Scoyoc will start on the mound for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Wikelman Gonzalez who will start for the Sea Dogs. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacity app.

WP: Robert Kwiatkowski (8-2)

LP: Mason Albright (3-6)

Time: 2:38

