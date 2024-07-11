Two Homers Not Enough as Fightins Drop Third Straight to Akron

July 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (4-11; 35-48) dropped their third straight game to the Akron RubberDucks (12-3; 49-35) 7-2 on Thursday night.

Reading took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Josh Breaux blasted a solo home run to right field, his third long ball of the season. Jean Cabrera made his Double-A pitching debut for Reading and pitched well despite suffering the loss (0-1). He went five innings, allowed three earned runs on four hits, walked four and struck out three.

The RubberDucks took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth. With runners on the corners, Milan Tolentino doubled home Akron's first run, scoring Aaron Bracho. Dayan Frias followed with a two-run RBI single scoring Tolentino and Kody Huff.

In the bottom of the sixth, Caleb Ricketts cut the deficit to one run with a solo home run to right field, his sixth of the season. Reading trailed 3-2. Ricketts went 2-for-three in the game with two hits and an RBI.

The RubberDucks blew the game open in the top of the eighth, scoring four runs in the inning. With the bases loaded, C.J. Kayfus hit a bases-clearing triple. Kayfus then came home to score on a balk by Andrew Schultz.

The Fightins had multiple opportunities to bring runners home but went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, and left nine men on base.

Parker Messick earned the win for Akron (2-1) going six innings, allowed two earned runs on six hits, walked two and struck out seven.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Friday against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at 7 p.m. LHP Sam Aldegheri is scheduled to start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Ryan Webb for the RubberDucks. Pregame coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Friday is a Savage Auto Group Fiesta Friday with postgame fireworks, sponsored by Tompkins. On Saturday, the Fightin Phils will pay tribute to Looney Tunes "Toon Squad" with special jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame. The night will conclude with a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, presented by International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 429. The series ends Sunday with an Aaron Nola Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,500 kids, thanks to Redner's Markets and Quick Stops.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.