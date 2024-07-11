Squirrels Beat Senators, 5-2, for Fourth Straight Win

RICHMOND, Va. - John Michael Bertrand threw another solid start as the Richmond Flying Squirrels, behind a five-run sixth inning, beat the Harrisburg Senators, 5-2, on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (41-43, 7-8) picked up their fourth straight win, including the first three games of this week's series against the Senators (41-43, 3-12).

Bertrand (Win, 4-3) worked six scoreless innings and allowed three hits, his eighth scoreless start this year, all at least five innings, which leads the Eastern League.

The game held scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning. Andy Thomas broke the tie with an RBI single, Alerick Soularie followed with a sacrifice fly and Luis Toribio singled to left to open a 3-0 lead against Senators reliever Ty Tice (Loss, 1-2).

Later in the inning, Andrew Kachel picked up his first Double-A hit, an RBI single. Two batters later, Will Wilson drove in a run with a single to pad the lead to 5-0.

The Senators loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh, but reliever Nick Swiney worked out of the jam with a strikeout, one of his three punchouts in the frame.

In the eighth, the Senators broke the shutout with a run scoring on an error and Onix Vega added a sacrifice fly to close the score to 5-2.

Eric Silva (Save, 2) struck out the side in order in the ninth to end the game.

The series continues Friday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Nick Sinacola (3-1, 2.59) will start for Richmond countered by Harrisburg right-hander Andry Lara (4-3, 3.16). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Friday kicks off Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend. For the next two games, the Flying Squirrels will wear special jerseys honoring the Richmond 34. Those jerseys will be auctioned with proceeds benefiting the Richmond 34 Legacy Scholarship Fund.

It will also be Friday Happy Hour with $2 12-ounce domestic beers available from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and $2 Pepsi fountain sodas at the Papa Johns stand. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

