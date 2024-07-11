Senators Downed by Squirrels, 5-2

July 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-2 Thursday night at The Diamond in Richmond. The Senators threatened with leadoff doubles to begin the 1st, 2nd, and 5th innings, but none led to a run. Richmond, however, capitalized on a leadoff double that sparked a five-run 6th inning to break the scoreless tie. The Sens finally got on the board with two runs in the 8th.

THE BIG PLAY

With four runs already scored in the 6th inning, Will Wilson hit an RBI single - the fourth RBI single of the inning for Richmond - to cap a five-run frame for the Flying Squirrels.

FILIBUSTERS

Chase Solesky struck out three batters in 4.2 scoreless innings... Onix Vega went 1-for-2 and recorded the Senators' only RBI on a sacrifice fly... Andrew Pinckney recorded an outfield assist by throwing out Carter Howell at the plate to keep Richmond off the board in the 3rd inning... Zach Brzykcy threw a hitless 8th inning... The Senators went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position... The Sens had a leadoff baserunner on five occasions... The Sens have lost seven straight.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game four of their six-game series at The Diamond in Richmond at 6:35 Friday. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:20 p.m.

