July 11, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







GRAND SLAM SINKS SEA DOGS ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT The Portland Sea Dogs fell 8-2 to the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park. With the bases loaded in the first inning, Sea Dogs pitcher Juan Daniel Encarnacion hit Zach Kokoska with the bases loaded and the Yard Goats led, 1-0. Kyle Datres then blasted a grand slam to left field, extending Hartford's lead, 5-0. Kokoska drove home another run in the bottom of the third inning with an RBI single to right field and the Yard Goats continued to lead, 6-0. The Yard Goats scored two more runs off of RBI singles by Warming Bernabel and Bladimir Resituyo and Hartford led, 8-0. Alex Binelas blasted his fourth home run of the season to lead off the top of the seventh inning and the Sea Dogs were on the board, 8-1. Portland scored again in the top of the eighth inning after Kristian Campbell reached on a double then moved to third on a flyout. He scored on a balk by the pitcher, Angel Chivilli, and the Sea Dogs continued to trail, 8-2.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Tyler Miller enters today riding an 11-game hit streak after another two hits in last night's win. Across the last 11 games, Miller is hitting .359 (14-39) with seven runs, three doubles, three RBI, three walks, and six strikeouts while also tallying a .419 OBP. Alex Binelas is also riding a 12-game on-base streak that dates back to May 30th. Binelas is hitting .350 (14-40) over that span with 12 runs, five doubles, two homers, 14 RBI, 8 walks, seven strikeouts, and four stolen bases.

KRISTIAN CAMPBELL NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE MONTH Infielder Kristian Campbell has been named the Eastern League Player of the Month for June. Campbell batted .420/.515/.667 and led the league in average (.420), hits (34), on-base percentage (.515) and OPS (1.182). He was second in runs (21) and slugging percentage (.667) and was third in total bases (54). He posted nine multi-hit games and had separate hitting streaks of nine and 13 games.

THE THREE TAKING A TRIP TO TEXAS For the second straight season, the Portland Sea Dogs have three current players selected to the All-Star Futures Game. Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel will participate in the prestigious event that will take place on Saturday, July 13th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Marcelo Mayer becomes part of an elite group of players with his second selection to the Futures Game, after participating in 2023. He is the first player in Sea Dogs history to be selected to the Futures Game roster twice. He has been among the offensive leaders in the Eastern League all season and currently leads in average (.307), doubles (25), extra-base hits (32) and runs (54). Roman Anthony is the #2 Red Sox prospect and is ranked as the #14 prospect in MiLB. Anthony currently ranks sixth in the Eastern League in walks (36) and extra-base hits (26). Kyle Teel is the #3 prospect in Boston's system and is the #25 prospect in MiLB. Among the past Sea Dogs participants of the Futures Game include Kevin Youkilis (2003), Hanley Ramirez (2005), Clay Buchholz (2007), Will Middlebrooks (2011), Rafael Devers (2017), Jarren Duran (2019), Brayan Bello (2021), Ceddanne Rafaela (2022), Nick Yorke (2023) and Shane Drohan (2023).

HISTORICALLY AGAINST HARTFORD This week will mark the fourth and final meeting between the Yard Goats and the Sea Dogs this season. Currently, Portland owns a 7-9 record against Hartford this season and a 71-94 record all-time. Portland is 3-4 against the Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park after visiting Hartford April 23rd-28th.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July, 11, 2021- The Sea Dogs rallied from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Hartford Yard Goats 7-5. Ryan Fitzgerald hit a two-run homer to tie the game in the 7th and Triston Casas delivered a two-run single in the inning lifting the Sea Dogs to a six game sweep of the Yard Goats and their seventh win in a row.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Jacob Webb will get the ball tonight for the Sea Dogs. He has appeared in 23 games for Portland, making four starts. He has tossed 47.1 innings allowing 25 runs (20 earned) on 47 hits while walking 14 and striking out 45. He has faced the Yard Goats twice this year, both out of the bullpen. Against the Goats, he has pitched 3.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while striking out two.

