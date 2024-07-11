Ponies Blank Fisher Cats in Manchester for Season-High Sixth Straight Win

July 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (8-6, 43-38) shutout the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-0 Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium, extending their winning streak to a season-long six games. Jordan Geber, Cam Foster, and Trey McLoughlin combined on a four-hit shutout, Binghamton's sixth of the year and fourth since June 27. Kevin Parada finished 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Binghamton scored a run in each of the first three innings. In the first, Alex Ramírez began the game with a single to center. The next batter Matt Rudick drew a four-pitch walk against CJ Van Eyk (2-6). Two batters later, with Kevin Parada at the plate, both Ramírez and Rudick attempted a double steal. The throw to third went into left field allowing Ramírez to score, putting the Ponies ahead 1-0.

In the second, Jeremiah Jackson led off the inning with a solo homer to left, his 11th of the year, to extend the lead to 2-0. It's the fifth home run of Jackson's career at Delta Dental Stadium (dating back to August 22, 2023).

Parada, who had singled in the first, stepped to the plate in the third with runners on first and second with one out. With Ramírez and Ryan Clifford running on the pitch, Parada smacked a single to left that scored Ramírez to make it 3-0. Parada then hit a solo homer to lead off the sixth over the right field wall, his ninth of the season that extended the Rumble Ponies advantage to 4-0.

Geber (2-2) allowed just two hits over five scoreless frames with no walks and four strikeouts in his first start of the year for Binghamton. He retired the final 11 batters he faced to earn the win. Foster allowed only one hit over three innings and McLoughlin pitched a scoreless ninth. The trio issued only two walks and struck out 10.

The Rumble Ponies continue their series against the Fisher Cats (3-10, 33-48) in Manchester on Friday night, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Clifford's infield single in the third extended his on-base streak to 12 games...Clifford has now reached base in 39 of his last 42 contests...Parada drove in his 31st and 32nd RBIs of the season...Ramírez stole his Eastern-league leading 29th and 30th stolen bases of the year and has reached base eight times over the first three games of the series.

