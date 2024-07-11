Chen Shuts Down Baysox in 3-1 Win

July 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA. - Po-Yu Chen tossed a third straight seven-inning outing, and Altoona rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the Curve to a seventh consecutive victory, 3-1, on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Chen, who now holds a 2.47 ERA in nine outings, eight starts since May 25th, allowed just one hit through the first six innings. Silas Ardoin's single to leadoff the third was the lone baserunner he allowed before Bowie picked up three straight hits to start the seventh and plate their only run. Chen came back to induce a lineout double play and a harmless groundout to finish the seventh inning at 91 pitches. Chen has now allowed just one run in five different outings since May 25th.

After Bowie picked up their lone run in the top of the seventh, the Curve picked up five hits and three runs in the home half of the inning. Sammy Siani and Joe Perez started the rally with back-to-back singles and after a strikeout, Carter Bins reached on an infield single to score Siani from third and tie the game. Jase Bowen then followed with a single of his own to put men at second and third with two outs in the inning when Tres Gonzalez lined a single into right field to plate both runners and take the lead.

Eddy Yean and Luis Peralta combined for the final two innings on the mound without allowing a baserunner to finish off the team's seventh straight win. Peralta has been unscored upon in all five games he's appeared in with the Curve.

With Chen's performance, the Curve have now had seven outings from starting pitchers that have lasted at least 7.0 innings in their last 18 games. In that time, Curve starters have gone 8-5 with a 2.64 ERA (30 ER / 102.1 IP) with 70 hits allowed, 28 walks (0.96 WHIP) with 97 strikeouts.

Altoona continues a six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. LHP Jaden Woods is expected to start for Altoona with Bowie sending RHP Peter Van Loon to the mound.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.