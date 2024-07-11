Messick, Big Innings Lead Ducks Over Fightin Phils, 7-2

July 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







RubberDucks left-hander Parker Messick struck out seven batters while matching his season long with a six-inning start, and Akron used a three-run fourth inning and four-run eighth to secure its fourth straight win with a 7-2 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils in the third game of a six-game series at FirstEnergy Stadium Thursday night.

Turning Point

With Akron leading, 3-2, in the top of the eighth inning, Reading right-hander Noah Skirrow began his third inning by walking left fielder Joe Lampe. Second baseman Dayan Frías hit a two-out single to left field, and third baseman Gabriel Rodríguez grounded to third baseman Kendall Simmons, whose errant throw to first base continued the inning. Against right-hander Andrew Schultz, first baseman C.J. Kayfus hit a three-run triple to right field and later scored on a Schultz balk, capping a four-run inning to extend a 7-2 lead.

Mound Presence

Messick struck out two batters in the first inning but allowed a second-inning solo home run to designated hitter Josh Breaux. He scattered three more hits, a walk and a hit batter through the end of the fifth inning, striking out Breaux with the bases loaded to end the fifth with a 3-1 lead intact. Catcher Caleb Ricketts homered leading off the sixth before Messick retired the next three batters, working six innings and allowing six hits and two walks. Right-hander Bradley Hanner worked around a walk and hit in two scoreless innings. Right-hander Lenny Torres Jr. allowed a walk before a double play and strikeout to end the game.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks trailed, 1-0, entering the fourth inning against right-hander Jean Cabrera. Designated hitter Aaron Bracho hit a leadoff double, right fielder Alexfri Planez walked, and shortstop Milan Tolentino hit a one-out, game-tying double to right field. After catcher Kody Huff walked, Frías chopped a two-run single to right field for a 3-1 Akron lead.

Notebook

Kayfus has driven in nine runs in the series and has a team-high 37 RBIs this season, despite making his Akron debut June 4. His 74 RBIs rank third in Minor League Baseball and first in the Guardians system...Bracho is 11-for-31 in his seven-game hitting streak and has six multi-hit games with a .356 average in 10 second-half games...Tolentino has five straight games with an RBI (seven RBIs in that span) with five extra-base hits in his past three games...Akron leads the Eastern League in runs (95), hits (152), batting average (.282), triples (8), home runs (21), total bases (263), RBI (90), slugging (.488) and OPS (.837) in the second half...Game Time: 2:32...Attendance: 5,331.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Reading at 7 p.m. Friday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Akron left-hander Ryan Webb (2-6, 3.08 ERA) is scheduled to face Fightin Phils left-hander Samuel Aldegheri (High-A: 6-5, 3.18 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.