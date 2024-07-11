Baysox Drop Thursday Night Contest to Curve

ALTOONA, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell 3-1 to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Bowie (7-8, 39-44) was locked in a pitcher's duel through the opening six frames. Right-handed starter Alex Pham dominated on the mound for Bowie. After allowing a first inning single, Pham retired the next 14 batters he would face. The right-hander completed six scoreless innings for the second time this season, allowing just the one hit, one walk and struck out six. Overall, Pham retired 17 of the final 18 batters he faced on Thursday. Pham's six scoreless was matched by Altoona's Po-Yu Chen, who at one point retired 12 consecutive batters.

Bowie would eventually best Chen in the seventh with three-straight singles to open the frame. Jud Fabian and Samuel Basallo each singled to put runners at the corners for Matthew Etzel, who chopped a single into right, plating Fabian to give the Baysox a 1-0 lead. Chen (W, 4-7) would limit the damage there, as Frederick Bencosme lined into a double play and eventually strand Basallo at third base.

The Curve responded immediately in the bottom of the seventh, striking for five hits on right-handed reliever Bradley Brehmner (L, 2-1), with Altoona's Tres Gonzalez dropping in a two-run single with two outs, giving Altoona its 3-1 lead.

Bowie went quietly the rest of the way, with Curve left-hander Luis Peralta (S, 1) retiring the side in order in the top of the ninth. Thursday marks the fourth-consecutive loss for Bowie and its eighth-straight defeat in the season series against Altoona.

The Baysox continue their six-game series with the Curve on Friday night, with right-hander Peter Van Loon (0-0, 0.00 ERA) taking the mound for Bowie, opposite of left-hander Jaden Woods (1-0, 7.20 ERA) for Altoona. Frist pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. ET from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

