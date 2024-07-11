Offense Kept Silent On Thursday Night As Patriots Fall to SeaWolves

July 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher McKinley Moore

The Somerset Patriots were blanked by the Erie SeaWolves 6-0 on Thursday night in game three of a six-game series at UPMC Park in Erie, PA. The Patriots were shut out for the fourth time this season and first time since 5/23 @NH. Somerset's two hits match their fewest in a game this season.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (5 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 3 BB, 5 K) was handed the loss. Vrieling has allowed only 2 ER over 8 IP (2.25 ERA) in his last two starts with 7 K. The Yankees No. 22 prospect has conceded 2 ER or less in seven of his 17 appearances (16 starts) this season. Vrieling ranks among Eastern League leaders with 90.2 IP (5th), 7 W (T-3rd), and 88 K (T-6th).

2B Anthony Seigler (1-for-3) extended his season-long on-base streak to 16 games. Over his 16 game on-base streak, Siegler is 10-for-32 (.312) with 13 RBI, 13 R, 12 BB, and 8 XBH. Seigler is batting .375 with a .516 OBP in eight games during July.

