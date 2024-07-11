Jobe Dazzles in Erie Shutout Win
July 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
Jackson Jobe earned his first Double-A win as Erie (47-35) shut out Somerset (42-42) 6-0.
In his second start off of the Injured List, Jobe tossed five shutout frames. He allowed two hits and walked three. Jobe tied a season-high with eight strikeouts.
Erie scored first in the third inning against Somerset starter Trystan Vrieling. After Brady Allen doubled to begin the inning, Gage Workman singled him home with two out.
In the fourth, Erie had consecutive singles by Chris Meyers and Eliezer Alfonzo. Trei Cruz then doubled home Meyers, making it 2-0.
In the sixth inning, Erie extended the lead against reliever McKinley Moore. With two on, Ben Malgeri drove a two-run double to make it 4-0. Hao-Yu Lee then connected on an RBI triple to make it 5-0.
In the seventh, Jake Holton clobbered his 11th homer of the season to extend the lead to 6-0.
RJ Petit and Tim Naughton each threw two perfect innings of relief to finish Erie's ninth shutout victory of the season.
Jobe (1-1) earned the win. Vrieling (7-7) took the loss.
Erie will try to win a second straight on Friday at 6:35 p.m. as Troy Melton faces Bailey Dees.
