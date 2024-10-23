Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: A Weekend of Sugar Skulls

October 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: A Weekend Of Sugar Skulls October 23, 2024

Roadrunners record through four games (1-3-0-0), 8th in the Pacific Division

Upcoming Games (All Times MST)

Friday, October 25, 7:00 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors

Saturday, October 26, 7:00 p.m. vs. Bakersfield Condors

Tuesday, October 29, 7:00 p.m. @ Abbotsford Canucks

El Lazo Returns :

On Friday, Oct. 25, the Roadrunners continue its four-game homestand with a slate versus the Bakersfield Condors. El Lazo De Tucson makes its 2024-25 debut on Friday to celebrate Hispanic Heritage in Southern Arizona. Along with debuting their El Lazo Jerseys, the Roadrunners also offer a specialized El Lazo T-Shirt designed by local Tucson Artist Alejandra Trujillo as part of the three-game ticket El Lazo Package. Find your El Lazo Package HERE. On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Roadrunners are also bringing the Halloween spirit to Tucson Arena with Ghouls 'N Goals night, where fans are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to the arena. Find tickets to the games this weekend HERE.

Onward and Upward :

The Roadrunners are 1-3-0-0 through the first four games of the season after a home-opening weekend sweep from the Texas Stars. However, the record does not demonstrate the level of offense Tucson has applied through the first two weeks of the 2024-25 season. The Roadrunners have scored 12 goals through the first four games of the season, for an average of three goals per game. Three players on the Roadrunners roster are all currently tied for first on the team with four points: Andrew Agozzino (2 goals, 2 assists), Aku Raty (2 goals, 2 assists) and Egor Sokolov (1 goal, 3 assists). In addition, eight other players have multiple points through the first four games of the season: Hunter Drew (2 goals, 1 assist), Maveric Lamoureaux (2 goals, 1 assist *recalled to the Utah Hockey Club), Milos Kelemen (2 goals, 1 assist), Julian Lutz (3 assists), Cameron Hebig (1 goal, 1 assist), Artem Duda (2 assists), Ryan McGregor (2 assists) and Robbie Russo (2 assists). In 2023-24, the Roadrunners faced off against the Bakersfield Condors at home on Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28. Tucson was 3-1-0-0 and went to 3-3-0-0 after being swept by Bakersfield. Fast forward to 2024-25, Tucson faces the Condors at 1-3-0-0 at the end of October, needing two wins to get back to .500 at 3-3-0-0.

Hunter the Huntsman

Forward Hunter Drew made his 2024-25 debut over the weekend and started right where he left off from his 2023-24 campaign, notching two goals, one assist, and three points in two games. To close off last season, Drew finished with four goals and nine assists in the final nine games of the season and added a goal in two playoff games. In his last 13 total games, Drew has compiled seven goals and five assists for 12 points. Dating back to the 2022-23 season, Drew has scored a goal in his last three season debuts and has five total points (3 goals, 2 assists) in that same span.

Stauber the Stopper

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber has faced plenty of rubber in his first two starts as a Roadrunner but has played great in net against a high volume of shots. In his first two starts, Stauber has faced 80 shots and has stopped 74 of them for a .925 save percentage. His 74 stops are currently ranked ninth in the AHL despite starting in just two games. In addition to his first two starts, Stauber has faced 20 shots in each third period, stopping 36 of them for a .900 save percentage. With Stauber in net, the Roadrunners have gone 9-for-10 on the penalty kill and have a total line of 18-for-21 (85.7%) on the season.

We Are Live:

Tucson Roadrunners Happy Hour airs every Tuesday at 5 p.m. on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app, with a podcast version also available after each episode on the iHeartRadio app and Apple Podcast. This week, the new "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer and Co-Host Kim Cota-Robles were joined by Roadrunners Forward Hunter Drew as he celebrated his birthday this week after his three-point weekend.

