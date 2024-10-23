Cleveland Falls 6-1 in Rochester
October 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 6-1 on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 2-3-0-0 and are currently tied for fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Americans' forward Graham Slaggert found the back of the net just 3:26 into the first frame off a shorthanded, unassisted goal. Rochester doubled their lead at 15:47 after a marker from Mason Jobst sending the Monsters to the first break down 2-0. The Americans continued the offensive push into the second period with goals from Tyson Kozak at 5:14 and Isak Rosén at 5:21 ending starting goaltender Jet Greaves' night. Zach Metsa scored for Rochester at 8:51 giving the Americans a 5-0 lead through 40 minutes. Chris Wilkie scored his first goal as a Monster at 1:20 of the third period off feeds from Luca Del Bel Belluz and Trey Fix-Wolansky cutting the deficit to four goals, but Rochester finished with a marker from Noah Östlund at 8:40 bringing the final score to 6-1.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 16 saves in relief of Jet Greaves who stopped 27 shots in defeat while Rochester's Michael Houser made 25 saves for the win.
The Monsters will host the Americans Saturday, October 26, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for the Monsters Home Opener. Follow the games with full coverage on Fox Sports Radio 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 1 - - 1
ROC 2 3 1 - - 6
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 26 0/5 3/3 12 min / 6 inf
ROC 49 0/3 5/5 16 min / 8 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves L 27 4 0-2-0
CLE Sawchenko ND 16 2 1-1-0
ROC Houser W 25 1 2-1-0
Cleveland Record: 2-3-0-0, T-5th North Division
Rochester Record: 2-3-0-0, T-5th North Division
