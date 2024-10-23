Game Day Preview - CGY vs. BAK

October 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







It's the Battle of Alberta - AHL Edition.

The Wranglers go head-to-head with the Bakersfield Condors on their final leg of their road trip tonight at 7:30 p.m.

The Matchup

The Wranglers are 4-1 to start the season and have won all of their away games.

The Bakersfield Condors have played three games so far this season, having won two and gaining themselves a marker in an overtime loss against the San Diego Gulls.

Players to Watch

Centre Rory Kerins, was named the AHL Player Of The Week on Monday for his stellar performance.

Kerins has notched seven goals and one assist in five games, with a hat-trick, and is currently leading the AHL in scoring, along with right-winger Walker Duehr and left-winger Jakob Pelletier.

Rookie Matthew Savoie leads the Condors with a goal and three points.

Milestones on the Horizon

Jonathan Aspirot and Jarred Tinordi are currently one point away from hitting their 100th AHL career point, while Jeremie Poirier is three games away from playing his 100th AHL tilt.

How to Watch

Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage.

The Wranglers will return to the Scotiabank Saddledome on October 25 at 7:00 PM to face off against the Colorado Eagles.

