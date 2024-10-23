Game Day Preview - CGY vs. BAK
October 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
It's the Battle of Alberta - AHL Edition.
The Wranglers go head-to-head with the Bakersfield Condors on their final leg of their road trip tonight at 7:30 p.m.
The Matchup
The Wranglers are 4-1 to start the season and have won all of their away games.
The Bakersfield Condors have played three games so far this season, having won two and gaining themselves a marker in an overtime loss against the San Diego Gulls.
Players to Watch
Centre Rory Kerins, was named the AHL Player Of The Week on Monday for his stellar performance.
Kerins has notched seven goals and one assist in five games, with a hat-trick, and is currently leading the AHL in scoring, along with right-winger Walker Duehr and left-winger Jakob Pelletier.
Rookie Matthew Savoie leads the Condors with a goal and three points.
Milestones on the Horizon
Jonathan Aspirot and Jarred Tinordi are currently one point away from hitting their 100th AHL career point, while Jeremie Poirier is three games away from playing his 100th AHL tilt.
How to Watch
Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage.
How to Watch
The Wranglers will return to the Scotiabank Saddledome on October 25 at 7:00 PM to face off against the Colorado Eagles.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2024
- Condors Stymied in Shootout, 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs. BAK - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs. BAK
- I Believe That Is Checkmate; Wranglers Win 4-0 against the Henderson Silver Knights.
- Ignatjew Makes his AHL Debut, Beating the Henderson Silver Knights 5-3
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs HSK
- Wranglers Clutch Win with Kerins Hat-Trick over Coachella Valley