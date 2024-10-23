Ads Top Wild for Fourth Straight Win
October 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Des Moines, IA - Reid Schaefer scored the game-winning goal in the third period to lift the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-2 win over the Iowa Wild Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Admirals have won four straight games and are in first place in the Central Division with eight points (4-1-0-0).
Defenseman Jack Matier had time and space when he received the puck at the right point from Vinnie Hinostroza. Matier unloaded a slap shot toward the net and Schaefer tipped it for his fourth goal of the season at 11:50 of the third period. Schaefer has scored a goal in each of the last four games.
Admirals forward Kevin Wall scored an empty-net goal at 18:08 of the third period to close the scoring.
The Admirals scored the only goal in the first period. Center Fedor Svechkov, who played his first game of the season, caught a pass at the Iowa line and went toward the goal on a breakaway. His shot from between the circles beat Iowa goalie Jasper Wallstedt at 14:43. Isaac Ratcliffe and Nick Blankenburg recorded the assists.
Hinostroza scored a power play goal at 8:21 of the second period to increase the Admirals advantage to 2-0. Hinostroza moved with speed through the neutral zone. He tipped the puck past a defender and chased after it, reaching the left circle in Iowa's zone. He then ripped a shot over the right shoulder of Wallstedt for his third goal of the season, and first on the power play. Jake Lucchini and Blankenburg were awarded the helpers.
Iowa tied the game with a pair of third period goals. Mikey Milne deflected a Sammy Walker pass into the goal at 1:45 to put the Wild on the board. Then, Walker scored on the power play at 3:23 after a blocked shot caromed to him. Walker's goal knotted the game 2-2.
Admirals goalie Matt Murray stopped 30 shots to improve to 3-0-0 on the season.
The Admirals will return home Fri., Oct. 25 to host Chicago at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2024
- Ads Top Wild for Fourth Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Cleveland Falls 6-1 in Rochester - Cleveland Monsters
- Representing Heritage: Stephanie Suominen's LosHSK Design - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: A Weekend of Sugar Skulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- T-Birds to Have Larry O'Brien Trophy in Attendance November 29 to Commemorate Celtics' 18th Title - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hershey Bears Name Aaron Ness Captain - Hershey Bears
- Aidan McDonough Taking Lessons to Heart, Thriving Early on with Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Local Artist Alejandra Trujillo Brings Día de Muertos to Tucson Arena - Tucson Roadrunners
- Utah Hockey Club Recalls Roadrunners Defenseman Maveric Lamoureux - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bears Great Dunc Fisher to be Inducted into AHL Hall of Fame - Hershey Bears
- Michael Leighton Named to AHL Hall of Fame - Rockford IceHogs
- Michael Leighton Selected for AHL Hall of Fame - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Former Penguins Goaltender Michael Leighton Selected for AHL Hall of Fame Induction - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Drolet, Fisher, Leighton, Picard Elected to American Hockey League Hall of Fame - AHL
- Griffins Legend Michel Picard to be Inducted into AHL Hall of Fame - Grand Rapids Griffins
- WXSP-TV to Televise 10 Griffins Home Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Sens and BQRMB to Host World Junior Training Camps and Preseason Matchup at CAA Arena and Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre - Belleville Senators
- Wranglers Victorious in the Battle of Alberta - Calgary Wranglers
- Condors Stymied in Shootout, 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs. BAK - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.