Representing Heritage: Stephanie Suominen's LosHSK Design

October 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

In celebration of Noche de LosHSK, the first 1,000 fans in the building will receive a commemorative poster created by Vegas Golden Knights graphic designer Stephanie Suominen. Suominen, who is of Colombian descent, has also designed the organization's player-worn Hispanic Heritage jerseys, LosVGK merchandise, and LosVGK mural. So, what went into creating this iconic logo?

What are some of the details or design elements on the LosHSK and LosVGK logos that you'd like to draw attention to?

Stephanie Suominen: It's hard to pick my favorite elements! For the logo I think my favorite parts are the florals around the eyes and hidden details that tie back to the sport and team in the crest. I will say that I'm super excited about how everything ties into the poster design!

How does your Colombian heritage influence your designs?

Stephanie Suominen: When it comes to designing for LosVGK and LosHSK - most of my inspiration comes from my family's values, our culture, and the beautiful art you experience while in Colombia. What's beautiful about that, is not only am I able to represent my heritage, but the immensely diverse cultures within the Hispanic and Latino communities.

What are you most looking forward to about the growth of LosVGK and LosHSK?

Stephanie Suominen: Oh man, there is so much to look forward to! I think I'm excited to see how these initiatives continue to impact and inspire others by sharing different aspects within the Hispanic and Latino community. And it's heart-warming to be able to see our culture being shared and celebrated with so many different people who may have not experienced it.

What would you like to share with our fans about your experience with the Knights organization's Hispanic Heritage Knights?

Stephanie Suominen: Honestly, there is so much that goes on behind the scenes to make these knights happen! It's wonderful to see people come together and how much care goes into planning, not just this knight, but all our theme knights.

