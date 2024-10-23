Bears Great Dunc Fisher to be Inducted into AHL Hall of Fame

October 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Springfield, MA) - The American Hockey League today announced the four people selected for induction into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame as the Class of 2025. Former Hershey Bears forward Dunc Fisher, along with Rene Drolet, Michael Leighton, and Michel Picard, have been honored by the AHL Hall of Fame Selection Committee as the latest group of enshrinees.

The induction of the Class of 2025 will take place as part of the festivities at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, to be hosted by the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The American Hockey League Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest is scheduled for February 3, 2025.

A native of Regina, Sask., Dunc Fisher was known as a solid two-way right wing over a 13-year professional career that included nine seasons in the American Hockey League, and eight seasons with the Bears, becoming one of the most prolific scorers in the history of the franchise.

Fisher joined the Bears in the 1952-53 season, and over his eight seasons with the Chocolate and White, produced a club-record 260 goals, along with 301 assists and 561 points, both of which ranked second in franchise history at the time of his retirement following the 1959-60 campaign, and now rank eighth and seventh, respectively.

Fisher hit the 40-goal mark four times - the only Bears player to do so - and also owns the club records for game-winning goals in a career (42) and a single season (13), along with the franchise mark for career overtime goals (7). Fisher also helped the team to consecutive Calder Cup championships in 1958 and 1959, and reach the Calder Cup Finals in 1954.

Measured against his league peers, Fisher played in all six of the AHL's All-Star Games held during the 1950s, and he was voted to the AHL First All-Star Team once and earned AHL Second All-Star Team honors four straight times from 1954-57; his five total AHL All-Star Team selections are the most by any player in franchise history.

Fisher retired in 1960 with 285 goals and 335 assists for 620 points in 579 career AHL games with the Bears and New Haven Ramblers. During his career he also appeared in 275 National Hockey League games with the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, and Detroit Red Wings, amassing 115 points (45g, 70a).

Fisher was enshrined in the Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2014. Fisher passed away in 2017 at the age of 90.

Formed in 2006 to recognize, honor and celebrate individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions in the American Hockey League, the AHL Hall of Fame is housed online at AHLHallofFame.com and is accessible to fans worldwide as part of the AHL Internet Network.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of NHL players each year are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

