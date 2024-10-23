T-Birds to Have Larry O'Brien Trophy in Attendance November 29 to Commemorate Celtics' 18th Title
October 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced two exciting Boston sports additions to their promotional schedule for November. The team will turn two game nights into Patriots and Celtics experiences.
On Saturday, Nov. 16, the team will welcome Pat the Patriot and cheerleaders from the New England Patriots to the Thunderdome for a Pats-themed night as the T-Birds host the Charlotte Checkers at 7:05 p.m. Fans can get pictures with the night's special guests on the concourse throughout the evening.
Then, on Friday, Nov. 29, the Thunderbirds will welcome Boston Celtics dancers to the MassMutual Center for the team's Black Friday matinee game at 4:05 p.m. In addition, fans will have the unique opportunity to get photos with the 2023-24 Larry O'Brien Trophy, commemorating the Celtics' NBA-record 18th championship last June. Fans will have a chance to get their picture with the trophy on the concourse as Western Mass celebrates the Celtics' historic title.
Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.
T-Birds to Have Larry O'Brien Trophy in Attendance November 29 to Commemorate Celtics' 18th Title
