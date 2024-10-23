Former Penguins Goaltender Michael Leighton Selected for AHL Hall of Fame Induction

October 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the four people selected for induction into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame as the Class of 2025. Among the four enshrinees is former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins goaltender Michael Leighton.

Honored by the AHL Hall of Fame Selection Committee as the Class of 2025, Leighton will enter the AHL Hall of Fame with Rene Drolet, Dunc Fisher, and Michel Picard.

The induction of the Class of 2025 will take place as part of the festivities at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, to be hosted by the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The American Hockey League Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

Leighton suited up in six games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the 2017-18 season. He went undefeated in regulation during those six contests, compiling a 5-0-1 record, 2.67 goals against average and .913 save percentage.

Leighton, who played 15 seasons in the AHL, ranks fifth all-time in league history with 250 career wins. He also sits seventh all-time in games played by a goaltender (507), dressing for the Penguins, Norfolk Admirals, Rochester Americans, Portland Pirates, Albany River Rats, Philadelphia Phantoms, Adirondack Phantoms, Rockford IceHogs, Charlotte Checkers, Syracuse Crunch, Chicago Wolves, Ontario Reign, and Utica Comets.

Formed in 2006 to recognize, honor and celebrate individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions in the American Hockey League, the AHL Hall of Fame is housed online at AHLHallofFame.com and is accessible to fans worldwide as part of the AHL Internet Network.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of NHL players each year are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

