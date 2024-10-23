Belleville Sens and BQRMB to Host World Junior Training Camps and Preseason Matchup at CAA Arena and Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre

October 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







CALGARY, AB - The pre-tournament schedule for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship has been announced, and the Belleville Sens, in partnership with the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board, are proud to announce that the City of Belleville has been selected as one of seven communities to host games from December 19 to 23. In total, 11 games will be played throughout Eastern Ontario on the Road to the World Juniors.

The road begins and ends in Ottawa, with three games scheduled for the Nation's Capital and Arnprior, along with Belleville, Brockville, Cornwall, Hawkesbury and Kingston. Over five days, all 10 competing teams will be on the ice.

Belleville's game will be on Monday, December 23, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., at CAA Arena between defending silver medalists Sweden and Germany. In addition to that game, Sweden and Czechia will hold pre-tournament camps at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre from December 12 to December 23. Czechia will be on the ice daily starting December 12, while Sweden's daily practices will begin on December 15.

"What an amazing opportunity to team up with the Belleville Sens and host a World Junior Pre-tournament game right here in Belleville, at CAA Arena," said Dug Stevenson, Executive Director of the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board. "We always want to do what we can to support bringing major sporting events to the region, so partnering with the Belleville Sens to bring hockey fans from across Eastern Ontario and beyond for a first-class experience in the Bay of Quinte is incredible!"

Other Ontario communities hosting pre-tournament camps ahead of the holiday hockey tradition including Arnprior (Latvia), Brockville (Switzerland), Carleton Place (Kazakhstan), Cornwall (Finland and Slovakia), Kingston (United States) and Ottawa (Canada and Germany).

Tickets for the December 23, 2024, World Junior Pre-Tournament game between Sweden and Germany at CAA Arena will go on sale via Ticketmaster this Friday, October 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. A Belleville Sens Season Seat Member presale will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET tomorrow, Thursday, October 24, 2024, with more information to be sent directly to season seat members.

"This year's World Juniors will celebrate hockey in Eastern Ontario, and we are thrilled to have these communities play host to practices and games leading up to Boxing Day," said Dean McIntosh, senior vice president of revenue, fan experience and community impact for Hockey Canada. "We know fans and volunteers in each community take immense pride in welcoming the world, and we look forward to seeing the excitement build as the 10 teams prepare to compete for a gold medal in our Nation's Capital.

Canada will open its exhibition schedule with a pair of games at TD Place in Ottawa, taking on Switzerland on Dec. 19 and Sweden on Dec. 21 before facing Czechia at the Canadian Tire Centre on Dec. 23. All three games begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Limited individual game tickets remain available for 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa. Fans can secure their seat by visiting Hockeycanada.ca/WorldJuniors.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.