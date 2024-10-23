Condors Stymied in Shootout, 2-1
October 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield (2-0-2, 6pts) ran their point streak to four games in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Calgary Wranglers (5-1-0, 10pts) on Tuesday. Noah Philp (1st) scored his first of the season to give the Condors a 1-0 lead, but Calgary leveled early in the third, and the Condors could not solve Logan Cooley on three shootout attempts.
The Condors fired a season high 38 shots in the shootout loss.
The Condors head to Tucson for two games this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Bakersfield's next home games come against Coachella Valley on Friday, Nov. 1 ($3 Beer Friday) and Saturday Nov. 2 (Patriotic Night). The fun starts at just $15, click here for tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2024
- Condors Stymied in Shootout, 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs. BAK - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.