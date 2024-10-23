Condors Stymied in Shootout, 2-1

October 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield (2-0-2, 6pts) ran their point streak to four games in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Calgary Wranglers (5-1-0, 10pts) on Tuesday. Noah Philp (1st) scored his first of the season to give the Condors a 1-0 lead, but Calgary leveled early in the third, and the Condors could not solve Logan Cooley on three shootout attempts.

The Condors fired a season high 38 shots in the shootout loss.

The Condors head to Tucson for two games this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Bakersfield's next home games come against Coachella Valley on Friday, Nov. 1 ($3 Beer Friday) and Saturday Nov. 2 (Patriotic Night). The fun starts at just $15, click here for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.