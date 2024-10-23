WXSP-TV to Televise 10 Griffins Home Games

October 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Ten Grand Rapids Griffins 2024-25 regular-season home games at Van Andel Arena will be televised live to fans across West Michigan on WXSP-TV.

For the fifth consecutive year, WXSP will serve as the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WSXP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

The slate of games on WXSP kicks off Friday, Nov. 1 when the Rockford IceHogs visit Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m. The 10 games will feature seven different opponents, ensuring fans in West Michigan have the opportunity to view some of the top NHL prospects coming through the ranks. The full list of televised games on WXSP can be found below. Click here to see the Griffins' complete 2024-25 schedule.

The Voice of the Griffins, Bob Kaser, and color commentator Larry Figurski return for their 25th season in the broadcast booth. The Griffins' telecasts will be simulcast on WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

For Griffins fans outside of the WXSP viewing area or who prefer to watch games on their mobile device or computer, AHLTV on FloHockey is the exclusive streaming provider for all 72 games, both home and away, with a full-season subscription, including playoffs, priced at $150.

Griffins Hockey on WXSP-TV

Friday, Nov. 1 vs. Rockford

Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Chicago

Sunday, Dec. 1 vs. Cleveland (4 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 22 vs. Texas (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 18 vs. Cleveland

Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. Colorado

Friday, Feb. 21 vs. Lehigh Valley

Saturday, March 1 vs. Iowa

Saturday, March 22 vs. Rockford (8 p.m.)

Saturday, April 12 vs. Texas

*All games will begin at 7 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted

