Wranglers Victorious in the Battle of Alberta

October 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Alberta belongs to the Wranglers after this win - for now.

The Flames AHL affiliate returns home to Calgary undefeated on the road after beating the Oilers AHL side, the Bakersfield Condors, 2-1 in a shootout Tuesday night.

Coincidently, the Flames beat the visiting Penguins in a shootout Tuesday as well, prevailing 4-3.

The Wranglers trailed 1-0 after two periods, the lone goal coming from Condors centre Noah Philp.

However, Calgary found their footing in the third period when rookie Parker Bell notched his first professional goal just three minutes in.

Bell capitalized on a turnover as the Condors attempted to exit their zone, deftly finding himself in the slot for a one-timer. Ilya Nikolaev got the assist on the play.

Overtime solved nothing and they went to a shootout.

William Stromgren stepped up first for the Wranglers but was stopped by Condors goaltender Collin Delia.

But Calgary's netminder, Devin Cooley, was up to the challenge, denying Matthew Savoie's shot with a save.

As the shootout entered its second round, Jeremie Poirier took the stage.

With the game hanging in the balance, Cooley was called upon to seal the deal against Condors forward Matvey Petrov.

The goaltender made a clutch glove save for the victory.

The Calgary Wranglers return to their home ice with a five-game win streak intact.

They look to extend this impressive run against the Colorado Eagles on October 25 at 7 PM.

