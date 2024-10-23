Utah Hockey Club Recalls Roadrunners Defenseman Maveric Lamoureux
October 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Utah Hockey Club announced Wednesday that defenseman Maveric Lamoureux has been recalled to the Utah Hockey Club for the first NHL call-up of his career. Lamoureux becomes the second Roadrunners player to be recalled to Utah this season after defenseman Patrik Koch was sent up on Wednesday, October 16.
The 20-year-old has played in Tucson's first four games of the season and collected his first career AHL goal and assist in Saturday's game against the Texas Stars. Lamoureux scored his second goal on Sunday, giving him two goals, one assist, and three points on the year to lead all Roadrunner defensemen in goals and points. He also has an even plus/minus rating and two penalty minutes.
Lamoureux was drafted 29th overall in the first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Arizona Coyotes and is currently signed to a three-year, entry-level contract.
The 6-foot-7, 214-pound Utah prospect played four seasons of junior hockey in the QMJHL for the Drummondville Voltigeurs, tallying 19 goals and 64 assists for 73 points in 152 games. He was Drummondville's assistant captain in his final two seasons of juniors from 2022-24. In his last QMJHL season, the right-shot defenseman had nine goals, 24 assists, 33 points, and a plus-21 rating in 39 games played in 2023-24.
The Laval, Quebec native also represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship and registered one goal and two assists for three points and a plus-six rating in five games.
The Roadrunners (1-3-0-0) conclude its four-game homestand at Tucson Arena this weekend with a pair of games against the Bakersfield Condors on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop will be at 7 p.m. MST for both games.
