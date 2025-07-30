Tricky Bit of Skill
July 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Major League Soccer Stories from July 30, 2025
- Rapids Kick off 2025 Leagues Cup Campaign with Home Match against Club Santos Laguna - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United Signs Cooper Sanchez to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Veteran Central Defender Antônio Carlos from Fluminense FC in Brazil - Houston Dynamo FC
- TUNE IN: FC Cincinnati Begin Leagues Cup Action Thursday against CF Monterrey - FC Cincinnati
- Five CF Montréal Academy Players Called up to Canada U15 National Team - Club de Foot Montreal
- New York City FC Midfielder Keaton Parks Undergoes Surgery - New York City FC
- Colorado Rapids Loan Kimani Stewart-Baynes to Lexington SC - Colorado Rapids
- De Paul: "I Want to Write the Most Important Pages of Inter Miami's History" - Inter Miami CF
- Rodrigo "El Motorcito" De Paul's Links to the Pink and Black Prior to Joining Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- Rodrigo de Paul Now Available to Make Inter Miami CF Debut Tonight - Inter Miami CF
- Alonso Martínez Earns MLS Player of the Matchday Honors - New York City FC
- Lionel Messi Named MLS Player of the Month for July - Inter Miami CF
- Family Day at FC Cincinnati Brings Players and Technical Staff Together for an Afternoon Away from the Pitch - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC's Late Rally Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to C.F. Pachuca in Leagues Cup Debut at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- LAFC Opens Leagues Cup 2025 Campaign with Shootout Defeat to Mazatlán - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall to Tigres UANL, 4-1, in Opening Leagues Cup Match - Houston Dynamo FC
