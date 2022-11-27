Trent Miner Earns 30 Save Shutout in 4-0 Grizzlies Victory

The Utah Grizzlies grabbed their second win over the trois-Rivieres with a 4-0 shutout on Sunday afternoon in the last meeting of a 3 game series at the Maverick Center in West Valley Utah.

In the first period the Grizzlies hopped out with a 2-0 advantage. Grizzlies forward Dakota Raabe beat Lions goaltender Joe Vrbetic 10:58 in and another goal from Utah's defenseman Victor Bartley 18:52 in. Cam Wright assisted both goals, and Dakota Raabe and Zach Tsekos also collected assists in the first period.

The second period was very eventful as Utah had 6 penalties and the Lions had 7. Cam Strong put a bow on the Grizzlies victory on a power play goal 9:56 in as Cameron Wright got his third assist of the night and Andrew Nielsen collected his league leading 11th power play assist. Tyler Penner scored the last goal of the game 11:12 into the second period.

Neither team was able to find the net in the third period. The Grizzlies earn their first shutout of the season 4-0, as the grizzlies record goes to 8-8 on the season.

Trent Miner started in net for the grizzlies and was awarded his first shutout of the season with 30 saves. The grizzlies out shot the lions 33-30.

The Grizzlies next game will be on Friday December 2nd at Idaho Central Arena against the Idaho Steelheads. Face-off will be at 7:10 pm in the first of a 5 game road trip.

