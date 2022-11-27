ECHL Transactions - November 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 27, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Kristian Stead, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Beck Warm, G activated from reserve

Indy:

Add Kale Howarth, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh McDougall, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Trevor Boardway, G released as EBUG

Newfoundland:

Add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Zach Solow, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Tulsa:

Add Daniel Mannella, G activated from reserve

Add Ethan Stewart, F activated from reserve

Delete Logan Nijhoff, F recalled by San Diego

Delete Maxim Golod, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Wheeling:

Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from reserve

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G placed on reserve

