ECHL Transactions - November 27
November 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 27, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Kristian Stead, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Beck Warm, G activated from reserve
Indy:
Add Kale Howarth, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh McDougall, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Trevor Boardway, G released as EBUG
Newfoundland:
Add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Zach Solow, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Tulsa:
Add Daniel Mannella, G activated from reserve
Add Ethan Stewart, F activated from reserve
Delete Logan Nijhoff, F recalled by San Diego
Delete Maxim Golod, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Wheeling:
Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from reserve
Delete Taylor Gauthier, G placed on reserve
