Thunder Finishes Holiday Weekend Today in Tulsa

Wichita Thunder forward Barret Kirwin handles the puck vs. the Tulsa Oilers

TULSA, OK - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, finishes a four-game-in-five-night stretch this afternoon at 4:05 in Tulsa at the BOK Center.

The Oilers won the first two contests of the week while the Thunder took a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Today is the seventh meeting between the longtime rivals in the month of November. After today, Wichita won't face Tulsa until January. All-time, Wichita is 162-154-37 against Tulsa and 73-85-17 on the road against the Oilers.

The Thunder moved back into second place in the Mountain Division with 18 points. Tulsa is tied with Utah for fifth place with 14 points.

Brayden Watts is riding a six-game point-streak after recording a goal and an assist last night. He recorded his second game-winner of the season last night in overtime. Watts needs eight points to reach 100 for his ECHL career.

Timur Ibragimov is coming on as of late for the Thunder. He scored his second of the season last night. Ibragimov has five points in his last six games.

Michal Stinil tallied his third goal of the season last night. He has points in seven of his last eight games. The Czech native has nine points (3g, 6a) in 11 games this year.

Jay Dickman tallied his second three-point game of the season last night. He had three helpers and was a +3. His three assists is a new season-high for a Thunder player in a game.

Zachary Emond made his season-debut last night for the Thunder and played a terrific game. He stopped 34 of 36 shots and claimed his first win in a Thunder uniform. The San Jose Sharks product made his first start since last season when he was with Orlando.

THUNDERBOLTS...Stefan Fournier is tied for second with three game-winning goals, sixth in shooting percentage (31.6%) and first in power play goals (5)...Mark Liwiski is fourth for rookies with 28 penalty minutes...Wichita is 4-1-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-0-0 when tied after one...

OILERS NOTES - Evan Weinger was recalled to San Diego...Eddie Matsushima leads the league with two shorthanded assists...Matsushima leads the league with four shorthanded points...Adam Samuelsson is third among rookies with 10 minor penalties...Tulsa is fifth in the league in penalty minutes per game (16.64)...

