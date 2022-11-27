K-Wings Win 3 of 4 this Week, Fall to Fuel Sunday

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (7-6-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, battled until the end Sunday, but ultimately fell by a score of 3-2 versus the Indy Fuel (10-5-1-0) at Wings Event Center.

Chad Nychuk (2) got the scoring started for Kalamazoo at the 19:46 mark in the second period. Nychuk found space in the slot and rifled a shot just inside the left post, cutting the Indy lead to 2-1. Paul McAvoy (2) and Darby Llewellyn (1) assisted on the goal.

Indy extended the lead back to two goals early in the third, but the K-Wings looked to the captain to pull the team to within one in the final minutes. That's when Justin Murray (1) went top-left corner at the 18:49 mark with the K-Wings skating 5-on-4 after pulling the goalie. Brandon Saigeon (7) and Nychuk (7) assisted on Murray's blast.

The K-Wings were unable to score in the final minute and 11 seconds of action, and the Fuel escaped with the victory.

Evan Cormier (5-4-1-0) made 27 saves and allowed three goals in defeat.

Despite the loss, the K-Wings won three of their four games this week, and have won five of their last seven contests.

Kalamazoo now starts a four-game road trip, taking off for three games in Florida next week before starting a home-and-home series with Toledo on December 7 at Huntington Center.

The trip down south starts with a game Wednesday versus the Florida Everblades (9-3-2-1) at 7:30 p.m. EST in Estero, Florida.

