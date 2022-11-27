K-Wings Win 3 of 4 this Week, Fall to Fuel Sunday
November 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (7-6-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, battled until the end Sunday, but ultimately fell by a score of 3-2 versus the Indy Fuel (10-5-1-0) at Wings Event Center.
Chad Nychuk (2) got the scoring started for Kalamazoo at the 19:46 mark in the second period. Nychuk found space in the slot and rifled a shot just inside the left post, cutting the Indy lead to 2-1. Paul McAvoy (2) and Darby Llewellyn (1) assisted on the goal.
Indy extended the lead back to two goals early in the third, but the K-Wings looked to the captain to pull the team to within one in the final minutes. That's when Justin Murray (1) went top-left corner at the 18:49 mark with the K-Wings skating 5-on-4 after pulling the goalie. Brandon Saigeon (7) and Nychuk (7) assisted on Murray's blast.
The K-Wings were unable to score in the final minute and 11 seconds of action, and the Fuel escaped with the victory.
Evan Cormier (5-4-1-0) made 27 saves and allowed three goals in defeat.
Despite the loss, the K-Wings won three of their four games this week, and have won five of their last seven contests.
Kalamazoo now starts a four-game road trip, taking off for three games in Florida next week before starting a home-and-home series with Toledo on December 7 at Huntington Center.
The trip down south starts with a game Wednesday versus the Florida Everblades (9-3-2-1) at 7:30 p.m. EST in Estero, Florida.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 27, 2022
- Trent Miner Earns 30 Save Shutout in 4-0 Grizzlies Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Walleye Captain with a Goal in Road Loss to Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Oilers Defeat Thunder, Claim Seven of Eight Point on Week - Tulsa Oilers
- Second Period Dooms Thunder on Sunday vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Nailers Enjoy Walleye for Sunday Dinner, 4-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Win 3 of 4 this Week, Fall to Fuel Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Indy Ties Franchise Record in Win over Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Heartlanders Win in OT Again vs. Cincinnati, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Nab Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Iowa - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Transactions - November 27 - ECHL
- Thunder Finishes Holiday Weekend Today in Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- It's Payback Time - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions' Winning Streak Comes to an End at Five - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Drop Mavericks in High-Scoring Affair, 7-5 - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Defeated Lions 5-4 on Pride Night at the Mav - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.