Cyclones Nab Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Iowa
November 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Coralville, IA - For the second consecutive game, the Iowa Heartlanders erased a third period deficit to pick up a 4-3 overtime win over the Cincinnati Cyclones.
Matt Murphy scored the overtime winner Sunday afternoon at Xtream Arena, forcing Cincinnati to finish their three gam road trip with a 1-0-2-0 record.
The Cyclones are 10-1-2-1 entering the month of December. Iowa picks up four points on the weeekend, improving to 3-8-2-1.
- Iowa's Nolan Orzeck found the back of the net early in the opening period, only for Lincoln Griffin to negate the deficit just 1:27 later. Over five minutes into the first, Zack Andrusiak carried the puck over the left wing side, dropping it to Griffin, who snapped home his team leading-10th goal of the season, beating Kaczperski glove side to tie the game.
- Three power plays were given to the 'Clones in the second period, and despite outshooting Iowa, 14-5 in the frame, Kevin McKernan mustered the go ahead goal to give Iowa a 2-1 lead. McKernan crashed the net on a give-and-go with Tyler Busch to beat Beck Warm 4:06 into the period.
- Phil Lagunov's third goal of the season and second in as many nights against Iowa helped tie the game for Cincinnati. Off a face-off, Louie Caporusso won it back to Lagunov, who roofed the puck past Kaczperski, making it 2-2 ahead of the third period.
- Caporusso helped Cincinnati get its first lead of the game less than three minutes into the third, knocking a rebound in that came from Lagunov's drive to the net, making it 3-2 early in the third. Griff Jeszka responded for a goal off a rebound later in the period, sliding a puck by Warm and forcing overtime, where Murphy stole the puck and scored on a breakaway 3:39 into three-on-three.
- The Cyclones return home for a one-off game at Heritage Bank Center Friday night against Toledo. Cincinnati will play its first of three games in as many days.
