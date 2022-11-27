Grizzlies Defeated Lions 5-4 on Pride Night at the Mav

November 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Zach Tsekos scored the game winning goal 13:34 into the third period to give the Utah Grizzlies a 5-4 victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday night at Maverik Center.

Andrew Nielsen gave Utah a 1-0 lead 3:59 in with a power play. Utah is now 5-2 when scoring first. The Lions tied it up with a power play goal of their own 6:37 in as John Parker-Jones found the back of the net. Riley McKay gave the Lions a 2-1 lead 10:51 in. Utah's Tyler Penner tied it 2-2 on a rebound from a Dylan Fitze shot. The Lions retook the lead as Anthony Beauregard scored on the power play 14:30 in. The Lions led 3-2 after 1 period.

Utah's Brycen Martin tied the game with a power play goal 10:58 into the second period. Martin has 2 goals in his last 3 games. The score was tied 3-3 after 2 periods.

In the third period Nicolas Lariviere scored 38 seconds in to give them a 4-3 lead. Keaton Jameson tied the game on a 4 on 4 goal on a great pass from Kyle Pouncy 8:57 in. Utah took the lead for good on a power play goal from Zach Tsekos. Utah held on for the one goal win.

Trois-Rivieres outshot Utah 34 to 26. Utah went 3 for 7 on the power play. Trois-Rivieres was 2 for 6. The Grizzlies ended a 5-game losing streak and the Lions 5 game winning streak also came to an end.

Garrett Metcalf saved 30 of 34 in net for Utah to earn his 4th win of the season. Trois-Rivieres goalie Phillippe Desrosiers saved 21 of 26 in the loss.

The rubber match of the 3-game series is on Sunday afternoon at 3:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Tickets for Sunday's game are 50 percent off when you go to utahgrizzlies.com/blackfriday.

3 stars

1. Zach Tsekos (Utah) - GWG in the third period. 1 goal, 1 assist.

2. Keaton Jameson (Utah) - 1 goal.

3. Victor Bartley (Utah) - 2 assists.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.