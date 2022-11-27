Grizzlies Defeated Lions 5-4 on Pride Night at the Mav
November 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Zach Tsekos scored the game winning goal 13:34 into the third period to give the Utah Grizzlies a 5-4 victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday night at Maverik Center.
Andrew Nielsen gave Utah a 1-0 lead 3:59 in with a power play. Utah is now 5-2 when scoring first. The Lions tied it up with a power play goal of their own 6:37 in as John Parker-Jones found the back of the net. Riley McKay gave the Lions a 2-1 lead 10:51 in. Utah's Tyler Penner tied it 2-2 on a rebound from a Dylan Fitze shot. The Lions retook the lead as Anthony Beauregard scored on the power play 14:30 in. The Lions led 3-2 after 1 period.
Utah's Brycen Martin tied the game with a power play goal 10:58 into the second period. Martin has 2 goals in his last 3 games. The score was tied 3-3 after 2 periods.
In the third period Nicolas Lariviere scored 38 seconds in to give them a 4-3 lead. Keaton Jameson tied the game on a 4 on 4 goal on a great pass from Kyle Pouncy 8:57 in. Utah took the lead for good on a power play goal from Zach Tsekos. Utah held on for the one goal win.
Trois-Rivieres outshot Utah 34 to 26. Utah went 3 for 7 on the power play. Trois-Rivieres was 2 for 6. The Grizzlies ended a 5-game losing streak and the Lions 5 game winning streak also came to an end.
Garrett Metcalf saved 30 of 34 in net for Utah to earn his 4th win of the season. Trois-Rivieres goalie Phillippe Desrosiers saved 21 of 26 in the loss.
The rubber match of the 3-game series is on Sunday afternoon at 3:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Tickets for Sunday's game are 50 percent off when you go to utahgrizzlies.com/blackfriday.
3 stars
1. Zach Tsekos (Utah) - GWG in the third period. 1 goal, 1 assist.
2. Keaton Jameson (Utah) - 1 goal.
3. Victor Bartley (Utah) - 2 assists.
