Heartlanders Win in OT Again vs. Cincinnati, 4-3

Coralville, Iowa - Matt Murphy scored at 3:39 of overtime on a breakaway and the Iowa Heartlanders won their second straight game over the Cincinnati Cyclones, 4-3, Sunday at Xtream Arena.

Murphy started the breakaway by trapping Cincinnati's Patrick Polino in front of the Cyclones bench. After swarming and tapping the puck free, Murphy accelerated to the right slot and took a low shot through the five hole for his first game-winning goal of the season. Iowa won both games this weekend against Cincinnati in overtime.

The team's traded goals throughout the contest; neither team led by more than one, Iowa led by one goal twice in regulation and the Landers required a tying goal in the third period from Griff Jeszka after the Clones took a 3-2 advantage early in the third. Cole Stallard and Ryan Wheeler assisted the tying goal; Stallard threw a low shot off Beck Warm's left toe, unleashing it to Jeszka uncovered five feet from the net at 7:09 of the third.

Corbin Kaczperski won his third game of the season, blocking a season-high 34 shots in victory. Warm stopped 17 in defeat.

All three of Iowa's wins have been come-from-behind efforts. The Landers have at least a point in four straight home games and in five of the team's last six games.

The teams traded goals over the first two periods, with Iowa taking the lead twice. At 3:55 of the first period, Nolan Orzeck went coast-to-coast for his first professional goal, finishing with a deke and shot at the left post. The rookie scored six goals last season in the WHL for Winnipeg. Cincinnati responded 88 seconds later to tie.

The second period was more survival from Iowa; Corbin Kaczperski blocked 13 shots and Iowa scored on one of their four. Kevin McKernan broke behind the Heartlanders blue line and spiked it in at the right post, assisted by Tyler Busch.

