Nailers Enjoy Walleye for Sunday Dinner, 4-1

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers punctuated a successful week on Sunday afternoon, as they earned their second win in three tries by defeating the Toledo Walleye, 4-1 at WesBanco Arena. Cédric Paré led the way for Wheeling with a goal and two assists, while linemate Cédric Desruisseaux contributed a goal and an assist, and Ryan Bednard secured the net with 22 saves.

Both teams got on the scoreboard in the first period. Toledo got the opening marker at the 4:05, when Conlan Keenan squeezed his way through a check along the left wall, then dropped a pass to John Albert, who lifted a wrist shot off the crossbar and in. The Nailers also went to the top shelf for their equalizer with 1:46 left, as Justin Addamo rang the back bar from the left side of the slot, as he was given a pass by Bobby Hampton.

Wheeling started the middle frame with lots of energy, but it was a late period goal that made the difference. Cédric Desruisseaux and Josh Maniscalco helped to battle the puck into the low slot. That's where Cédric Paré used his muscle to establish position, and quickly snap a shot into the right side of the cage.

Early in the third period, the Nailers put the match away with a pair of insurance tallies. The first insurance goal came off an odd-man rush, as Brooklyn Kalmikov feathered a pass through the slot to Desruisseaux, who faked to his backhand, and split the wickets of goaltender John Lethemon. Carter Johnson provided the final dagger in the 4-1 triumph for the home squad, when he banged in the rebound of C. Paré's power play one-timer from the right circle.

Ryan Bednard grabbed his second win in as many starts in the season series, as he blocked aside 22 of the 23 shots he faced for Wheeling. John Lethemon took the loss for the Walleye, as he made 26 saves on 30 shots.

The Nailers will start next weekend on the road in Fort Wayne on Friday at 8:00, before they and the Komets will travel to WesBanco Arena for Holiday Palooza on Saturday at 7:10. Holiday Palooza will feature a small business holiday village, specialty jerseys, the annual Teddy Bear Toss, and holiday characters. Season memberships, Big 6 ticket plans, and single game tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting wheelingnailers.com or calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

