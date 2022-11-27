Second Period Dooms Thunder on Sunday vs. Tulsa

TULSA, OK - Wichita closed the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with a Sunday matinee in Tulsa, falling 5-2 at the BOK Center.

The Oilers scored four-unanswered goals in the second period to skate away with their third win this week against the Thunder.

Brayden Watts added his team-leading ninth goal of the season while Quinn Preston and Michal Stinil each had two points.

The first two periods were spent on special teams with the two teams combining for 15 power plays.

Preston put Wichita on the board at 3:51 of the first. He found a rebound after a shot from Jay Dickman was stopped by Daniel Mannella and he made it 1-0.

Cameron Supryka scored less than a minute later, tying the game at one with a great move that beat Evan Buitenhuis.

Watts hammered home a shot from the right circle at 18:13 on the power play and gave Wichita a 2-1 advantage.

Tulsa scored the next four in the second frame to take control of the contest. At 1:25, Ryley Lindgren popped one past Buitenhuis on the power play to tie the game at two.

Former Thunder defenseman Justin Bean made it 3-2 when his pass through the slot hit a Thunder defenseman's skate and went past Buitenhuis for his second of the season.

Dylan Sadowy took a great pass from Supryka through the slot and he connected at 14:46 to make it 4-2. Tyler Poulsen increased the lead to 5-2 at 16:31 with a wrap-around for his third of the season.

Watts extended his point-streak to seven games and has goals in back-to-back outings. Preston finished with a goal and an assist. Stinil added two assists.

Wichita went 2-for-8 on the power play. Tulsa was 1-for-7 with the man advantage.

The Thunder returns home on Wednesday night to host Indy starting at 7:05 p.m.

