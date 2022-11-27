Indy Ties Franchise Record in Win over Kalamazoo

November 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release









Indy Fuel exchange high fives along the bench

(Indy Fuel) Indy Fuel exchange high fives along the bench(Indy Fuel)

KALAMAZOO - After a tough loss to Kalamazoo last night in Indy, the Fuel looked to bounce back facing the Wings on their home ice Sunday afternoon. They did just that, taking the game with a score of 3-2 and allowing just 14 shots against them.

Chad Yetman scored quickly in the first period to put the Fuel up 1-0, extending his point streak against the Wings to five games this season. About six minutes later, Shane Kuzmeski got his third goal of the season to put the Fuel up 2-0 with a bigger lead than they had at all last night against Kalamazoo. That is how the first period would end, with the Fuel only allowing three shots on goal by Kalamazoo.

The Fuel opened the second period dominating play with a streak of shots on goal while not giving up possession to the Wings. Ultimately Kalamazoo's Chad Nychuk got the lone goal of the period for the Wings with just fifteen seconds left to go in the second frame.

To open the third period, the Fuel got an early power play that Seamus Malone was able to capitalize on from a rebound off a Jan Mandat shot. As time ticked down, the Wings' Justin Murray was able to give the Wings a chance with a late goal in the period to make it 3-2. In the end, the Fuel shut the door and took the 3-2 win, while only allowing 14 shots against, tying a franchise record low for the Indy Fuel. The last time they allowed that few shots was November 20, 2019 at Jacksonville.

The Fuel begin a western road trip this Wednesday, November 30 in Wichita, KS before heading to Tulsa, OK for three games.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.