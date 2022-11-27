Oilers Defeat Thunder, Claim Seven of Eight Point on Week
November 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls defeated Wichita 5-2 at the BOK Center on Sunday evening, advancing to 5-1-2-0 at home on the campaign.
Quinn Preston hammered home a power-play feed 3:51 into the action to set Wichita up 1-0 early. Cameron Supryka scored less than a minute later with a highlight reel goal, pulling a toe-drag between his legs and into the top shelf, tying the game 4:44 after it began. Brayden Watts finished off the first-period scoring, clapping a one timer past Daniel Mannella with 1:47 left in the frame.
Ryley Lindgren scored his third goal in four appearances with the oilers just 1:25 into the middle period, tying the game at 2-2. Justin Bean scored for the second-straight game at the 13:27 mark of the second period, giving the Oilers their first lead of the game. Dylan Sadowy followed up just 1:19 later, beating a sprawling Buitenhuis to make it 4-2. Tyler Poulsen scored a beauty of his own 16:31 into the second, finishing a wraparound, back-hand chance and putting the Oilers up 5-2. Poulsen's goal marked three Tulsa goals in just 3:04 of game time.
Neither team scored in the final 20, giving Tulsa the 5-2 win.
Tulsa hosts the Indy Fuel Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 27, 2022
- Trent Miner Earns 30 Save Shutout in 4-0 Grizzlies Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Walleye Captain with a Goal in Road Loss to Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Oilers Defeat Thunder, Claim Seven of Eight Point on Week - Tulsa Oilers
- Second Period Dooms Thunder on Sunday vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Nailers Enjoy Walleye for Sunday Dinner, 4-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Win 3 of 4 this Week, Fall to Fuel Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Indy Ties Franchise Record in Win over Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Heartlanders Win in OT Again vs. Cincinnati, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Nab Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Iowa - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Transactions - November 27 - ECHL
- Thunder Finishes Holiday Weekend Today in Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- It's Payback Time - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions' Winning Streak Comes to an End at Five - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Drop Mavericks in High-Scoring Affair, 7-5 - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Defeated Lions 5-4 on Pride Night at the Mav - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.