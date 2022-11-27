Oilers Defeat Thunder, Claim Seven of Eight Point on Week

November 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls defeated Wichita 5-2 at the BOK Center on Sunday evening, advancing to 5-1-2-0 at home on the campaign.

Quinn Preston hammered home a power-play feed 3:51 into the action to set Wichita up 1-0 early. Cameron Supryka scored less than a minute later with a highlight reel goal, pulling a toe-drag between his legs and into the top shelf, tying the game 4:44 after it began. Brayden Watts finished off the first-period scoring, clapping a one timer past Daniel Mannella with 1:47 left in the frame.

Ryley Lindgren scored his third goal in four appearances with the oilers just 1:25 into the middle period, tying the game at 2-2. Justin Bean scored for the second-straight game at the 13:27 mark of the second period, giving the Oilers their first lead of the game. Dylan Sadowy followed up just 1:19 later, beating a sprawling Buitenhuis to make it 4-2. Tyler Poulsen scored a beauty of his own 16:31 into the second, finishing a wraparound, back-hand chance and putting the Oilers up 5-2. Poulsen's goal marked three Tulsa goals in just 3:04 of game time.

Neither team scored in the final 20, giving Tulsa the 5-2 win.

Tulsa hosts the Indy Fuel Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

