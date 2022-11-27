It's Payback Time

The Lions' loss against Utah last night was the team's first since November 12 and ended a five-game winning streak. Head coach Marc-André Bergeron will need to emphasize the importance of being disciplined to his players, as Trois-Rivières has allowed five power play goals so far this weekend against the Grizzlies. Fans can expect to see another offensive-minded game today as 19 goals have been scored in the first two games between the teams. The Lions will want to end their three-game road trip on a positive note before returning to Colisée Vidéotron for the start of a three-game homestand. Joe Vrbetic, who has won his last four starts, will likely be getting the start in goal for the Lions for this afternoon's third and final game against the Grizzlies and head coach Ryan Kinasewich.

Players to watch

Lions' forward Nicolas Larivière (#55) has played well against the Grizzlies. He's scored three times in the first two games of the weekend series and has five goals in 10 games since the start of the season.

The Grizzlies' Zach Tsekos has been one to watch against the Lions with two goals and two assists in the first two games this weekend. The forward has 13 points in 15 games so far this season.

