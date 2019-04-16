Travs Spin Second Straight Shutout

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers moved to 9-2 on the young 2019 season with a second consecutive shutout victory, defeating the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 2-0 on Monday night. Four Traveler pitchers combined on the three-hit shutout with starter Justin Dunn (5.2 IP) getting the win. Jack Anderson, Bryan Bonnell and Art Warren closed it out from the bullpen. One day after no-hit, the Travs offense banged out 10 hits but managed just two runs as they stranded 13 runners in the game.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas scored early with Dom Thompson-Williams driving in a run with an RBI single in the first inning.

*In the 6th and 8th innings, the Naturals had leadoff hits followed by stolen bases but each time the next three hitters struck out. Dunn and Anderson combined for the three Ks in the 6th inning before Bonnell punched out the three in the 8th.

Notable Travs Performances

RF Jake Fraley: 2-3, 2 BB, SB

SS Donnie Walton: 2-4, BB, run, RBI

RHP Justin Dunn: Win, 5.2 IP, H, 3 BB, 8 K

RHP Jack Anderson: 1.1 IP, 3 K

News and Notes

* With back-to-back shutouts, Travs pitchers have now gone 21 consecutive innings without allowing a run.

* To mark "Jackie Robinson Day" around baseball, Justin Dunn wore jersey #42 while warming up before the game. Kyle Lewis then wore the iconic #42 during the game.

Up Next

Game two of the series is Tuesday night. It is a Zoosday Tuesday, free train rides and Baseball Bingo at the ballpark. First pitch is at 7:10 with lefty Ricardo Sanchez (1-0, 1.59) starting against righty Gerson Garabito (0-0, 6.43) for the Naturals. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

