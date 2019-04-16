Diaz Grand Slam Lifts Hounds to Third Straight Win

The RockHounds scored six runs Tuesday ... with just one swing of the bat.

The 'Hounds' first and final runs came on bases-loaded walks. The other four also came with the bases loaded ... on an Edwin Diaz grand slam home run ... as the RockHounds erased a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 6-2, on Kids Day at Security Bank Ballpark.

The win was the club's third straight after dropping the first three of the home stand and also pushed the 'Hounds back to .500 at 6-6.

Amarillo broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth on a solo home run (from former Southlake Carroll High School star Hudson Potts) and added an unearned run later in the inning to take the 2-0 lead.

The RockHounds loaded the bases against reliever Nick Kuzia in the last of the seventh and Collin Theroux drew a walk to force in the first run. Diaz, with the bases and the count both full, sent a drive over the high wall in left field, a grand slam that gave the 'Hounds a 5-2 lead. Nate Mondou's bases-loaded walk in the eighth pushed the advantage to 6-2.

Angel Duno, in relief of starter Parker Dunshee, picked up the win and Trey Cochran-Gill pitched the eighth and ninth for the save.

The RockHounds improved to 6-6 while Amarillo fell to 5-8. The RockHounds and the division-leading Frisco RoughRiders (8-3 entering their Tuesday night game at Corpus Christi) begin a series Thursday in the Metroplex that will include the completion of a game suspended due to rain (on April 14) with the RockHounds leading, 4-1, in the top of the 11th inning. The suspended game will be resumed Thursday evening before the regularly-scheduled opener of a three-game series at Frisco.

The RockHounds and Sod Poodles conclude the series (and the RockHounds wrap up the homestand) Wednesday evening at 6:30.

Notables

In 31 games with the RockHounds in 2018, Edwin Diaz hit four doubles and two home runs. He has those exact same numbers in 2019 ... but in just eleven games

Edwin's grand slam was the RockHounds' second of the season, both against the Sod Poodles. Dairon Blanco hit the season's first slam on April 10 at HODGETOWN (in Amarillo).

The RockHounds had seven hits but also drew eight walks and every batter in the lineup reached base safely at least once.

The 'Hounds, uncharacteristically, committed two errors, but the club also turned three double plays to deny Sod Poodle scoring chances.

Thanks to all the teachers, administrators and the KIDS for a great day at Rocky Town ... attendance was 5,363!

Next Game

Wednesday, April 17 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

Security Bank Ballpark 6:30 p.m. (Gates open 6:00)

Aflac Night

- Final of a three-game series and of a seven-game homestand

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:15 p.m.

Probable Starters

AMA: Pedro Avila (RH, 1-0, 1.50)

RH: Logan Verrett (RH, 0-0, 4.82)

