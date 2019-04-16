Riders Surge Late But Come up Short in Corpus Christi
April 16, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - A five-run sixth and tremendous work from the bullpen helped the RoughRiders claw back in Tuesday's game against Corpus Christi before falling 8-6 to the Hooks.
SYNOPSIS
* After falling behind 7-0 early, the Riders broke out for five runs in the sixth, including RBI doubles from Juremi Profar and Brendon Davis.
* Frisco plated another run in the ninth and brought the go-ahead run to the plate before Corpus Christi locked down the victory.
* Relievers Walker Weickel and Jake Lemoine combined for five scoreless innings, yielding just one hit, to keep the Riders in the game.
NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Juremi Profar: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R
* Charles Leblanc: 3-for-4, BB, R
* Walker Weickel: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
* Jake Lemoine: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
NEWS AND NOTES
* Profar is 10-for-his-last-22 after starting the year 2-for-19.
* Charles Leblanc has multiple hits in seven of his first 11 starts this season.
* Weickel hasn't allowed a run in his last 8 2/3 innings since permitting his only run of the season on Opening Day.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Corpus Christi, Wednesday, 6:15 pm
RHP Jonathan Hernandez (1-0, 2.53) vs. RHP Brandon Bailey (0-0, 3.00)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from April 16, 2019
- Riders Surge Late But Come up Short in Corpus Christi - Frisco RoughRiders
- Cards Lose at Home for First Time in 225 Days, 11-0 to Drillers - Springfield Cardinals
- Diaz Grand Slam Lifts Hounds to Third Straight Win - Midland RockHounds
- Offense Erupts for 11 Runs as Drillers Blank Cards - Tulsa Drillers
- Morejon, Potts Deliver Despite RockHounds' Late Rally to Beat Soddies - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Sod Poodles Open Three-Game Series with Hooks Thursday at Hodgetown - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Riders Return Home Thursday for Big Weekend - Frisco RoughRiders
- Drillers Back at ONEOK Field for Brief Homestand April 18-20 - Tulsa Drillers
- Cards Top Drillers 6-5 in Series Opener, Win 5th Straight - Springfield Cardinals
- Travs Spin Second Straight Shutout - Arkansas Travelers
- RockHounds Shutout Sod Poodles - Midland RockHounds
- Mr. Clutch: Robinson Drives Walk-Off Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Bats Silenced by Travelers Pitching, Naturals Blanked 2-0 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Drillers Fail to Hold Early Lead in Loss to Cards - Tulsa Drillers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.