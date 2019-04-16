Riders Surge Late But Come up Short in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - A five-run sixth and tremendous work from the bullpen helped the RoughRiders claw back in Tuesday's game against Corpus Christi before falling 8-6 to the Hooks.

SYNOPSIS

* After falling behind 7-0 early, the Riders broke out for five runs in the sixth, including RBI doubles from Juremi Profar and Brendon Davis.

* Frisco plated another run in the ninth and brought the go-ahead run to the plate before Corpus Christi locked down the victory.

* Relievers Walker Weickel and Jake Lemoine combined for five scoreless innings, yielding just one hit, to keep the Riders in the game.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Juremi Profar: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R

* Charles Leblanc: 3-for-4, BB, R

* Walker Weickel: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

* Jake Lemoine: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

NEWS AND NOTES

* Profar is 10-for-his-last-22 after starting the year 2-for-19.

* Charles Leblanc has multiple hits in seven of his first 11 starts this season.

* Weickel hasn't allowed a run in his last 8 2/3 innings since permitting his only run of the season on Opening Day.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Corpus Christi, Wednesday, 6:15 pm

RHP Jonathan Hernandez (1-0, 2.53) vs. RHP Brandon Bailey (0-0, 3.00)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

