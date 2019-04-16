Mr. Clutch: Robinson Drives Walk-Off Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - Chuckie Robinson's mammoth two-run home run sailed over the left-field berm and handed the Hooks a 6-4 walk-off victory over Frisco Monday night at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi has won two in a row, improving to 4-1 at home.

The Hooks (5-7) entered the seventh trailing 2-0. Ronnie Dawson opened the frame by belting a 3-2 pitch over the fence in left for his second home run of the year. Both clouts have come at the expense of Pedro Payano.

Abraham Toro later worked a walk and then Josh Rojas and Robinson delivered two-out singles. Robinson's knock plated Toro to tie the game.

Frisco (8-3) answered with a pair of runs in the eighth. Doubles by Preston Beck and Juremi Profar fueled the inning. Andretty Cordero continues his hot-hitting against the Hooks with an RBI single. Cordero ultimately scored when Kit Scheetz uncorked a wild pitch, putting the Riders ahead, 4-2.

Corpus Christi retied the game in the home half. Nine-hole hitter Carmen Benedetti drew a two-out walk from Jairo Beras. Benedetti raced to third when Dawson smoked a double to right-center. Toro chased in run No. 3 via a two-out line-drive single.

Scheetz blanked Frisco in the ninth, setting the stage for the home-half heroics.

Rojas coaxed a lead-off free pass from Yoel Espinal and then promptly stole second base. The throw from catcher Tony Sanchez sailed into center field, allowing Rojas to take third. The sequence proved to be academic as Robinson connected on a 1-1 pitch for his third home run of the year. The ball traveled an estimated 393 feet, sending Corpus Christi to its second last at-bat triumph of 2019.

Hooks right-hander Jose Urquidy scattered two runs and five hits over five innings of work, striking out six without issuing a walk.

The series continues Tuesday night with Hooks right-hander Carson LaRue on the hill. Frisco plans to pitch lefty Brock Burke. First pitch 6:15.

