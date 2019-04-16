Drillers Back at ONEOK Field for Brief Homestand April 18-20

The Tulsa Drillers will return to ONEOK Field on Thursday, April 18 to begin a brief three-game homestand. The Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) will make their second trip to Tulsa this season for the series that will run through Saturday, April 20.

Promotions for the homestand include a Pilsner Beer Glass giveaway on Thursday to the first 1,000 fans ages 21 and older, courtesy of Love Street. After the game on Friday, the downtown Tulsa skies will light up with FOX23 Friday Night Fireworks presented by HARSCO. The homestand will conclude on Saturday with Grand Slam Saturday Fireworks presented by the Tulsa World and Tulsa's Channel 8.

A complete list of promotions for the second homestand is below.

The Drillers began the 2019 campaign with a 4-3 record in the season-opening homestand at ONEOK Field. After dropping the first three games of the season, the Drillers won the final four home games of the homestand, including a three-game sweep of the Springfield Cardinals.

Individual tickets for this homestand and for all remaining Drillers home games this season are available online at TulsaDrillers.com, over the phone at (918) 744-5901 or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE / PROMOTIONS

(APRIL 18-20)

Thursday, April 18 . . . Arkansas Travelers (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

MY41 THIRSTY THURSDAY / LOVE STREET PILSNER GLASS GIVEAWAY

PILSNER GIVEAWAY

The homestand opens with a special giveaway and another Thirsty Thursday. The first 1,000 fans, ages 21 and older, to enter ONEOK Field through the Arvest or Oil Derrick entrances will receive a voucher for a Love Street Pilsner Beer Glass that they will receive as they leave the game, compliments of Love Street, My41 and 103.3 The Eagle.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

In addition, we will be offering Budweiser, Bud Light and soda for $2 per serving. Love Street craft beer will also be available for $4. After the game, there will be a post-game party at the Busch Scoreboard Bar presented by Pickers Vodka.

Friday, April 19 . . . Arkansas Travelers (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It is another FOX23 Friday Night Fireworks with a fantastic post-game fireworks show presented by HARSCO, FOX23 and K95.5. After the game and fireworks, there will be a post-game party at the Busch Scoreboard Bar presented by Pickers Vodka.

Saturday, April 20 . . . Arkansas Travelers (7:05 PM) - Gates Open at 6:00 PM

TULSA'S CHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS / TEXAS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP POSTER GIVEAWAY

SATURDAY FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA

For the second consecutive night, fans will enjoy a large, post-game fireworks display, thanks to the Tulsa World, Tulsa's Channel 8 and 98.5 KVOO. In addition, after the game and fireworks, there will be a post-game party at the Busch Scoreboard Bar presented by Pickers Vodka.

POSTER GIVEAWAY

The first 500 fans to visit the Tulsa World's table in the Arvest Plaza will receive a poster of the sports page from the Tulsa World after the Drillers won the 2018 Texas League Championship. The poster's headline reads "Tulsa's Champs" and is above a photo of the team celebrating the title. This great collector's item is courtesy of the Tulsa World.

