Cards Top Drillers 6-5 in Series Opener, Win 5th Straight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals (5-7) pushed their win streak to five games Monday night with a 6-5 series opening win over the Tulsa Drillers (5-6) at Hammons Field.

The 5-0 home start is a new organization record for the best start to a home schedule in Springfield's 15-year history, breaking 2010's 4-0 start. The 2010 Cardinals finished the season 76-64 and lost in the Texas League Semi-Finals.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Williams Perez (1-1)

L: RHP Justin De Fratus (0-1)

S: RHP Seth Elledge (1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- 2B Irving Lopez's two-run homer in the third inning pulled the Cardinals within 3-2 and his second of the game in the fifth gave Springfield the lead for good at 5-3.

- 1B Chris Chinea tied the game 3-3 with a solo shot to center in the fourth, fully erasing a 3-0 Cardinals deficit that came courtesy of a three-run second inning by Tulsa.

- A two-out RBI single by C Jose Godoy proved the difference. That hit scored Evan Mendoza and put the Cardinals ahead 6-4 in the eighth. Gavin Lux then led off the top of the ninth with a solo home run to pull the Drillers within 6-5 before Seth Elledge nailed down the final three outs for the save.

NOTABLES:

- The two home runs by Lopez gives the second baseman five dingers in his last six games and four in the first five games of the Cardinals homestand.

- 3B Evan Mendoza's six-game hit streak ended with an 0-for-3 night.

- The save by Elledge was the first successful save attempt by Cardinals relievers this season.

