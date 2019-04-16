Riders Return Home Thursday for Big Weekend

April 16, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders return to Dr Pepper Ballpark this Thursday through Saturday for a weekend full of excitement and family fun.

The three-game series against Midland starts Thursday with another Deep Ellum Brewing Party @ The Yard and the season's first Bark In The Park, presented by Legacy Veterinary Hospital. Thursday's action begins at 6:05 with gates opening at 5:30, as the Riders resume a suspended game against Midland. The regularly scheduled game will begin no earlier than 7:05.

Friday, the Riders host 90's Throwback Night, presented by White Claw, which concludes with the second Fireworks Friday of the year.

The big weekend closes Saturday with Multicultural Festival, celebrating the rich diversity throughout Frisco and North Texas. The first 1,000 fans take home a Riders cricket bat giveaway. Plus, kids can also take part in "the easiest egg hunt ever", in which a select number of kids will receive Easter eggs upon entry, while all kids can search for three golden eggs, which will be hidden throughout the ballpark.

The Dr Pepper Fan Pack (four tickets, four hot dogs and four Dr Pepper products for just $44) will be available for all three games, so take advantage of this special offer now. A full rundown of the homestand is listed below.

Thursday, April 18 vs. Midland - 7:05 p.m.

* Deep Ellum Brewing Party @ The Yard: Be part of the BIGGEST party in North Texas, which includes $1 beers, a live DJ and a great social scene. Tickets start at just $10 and fans can upgrade their party by taking it to the lazy river for just $25 (fans 21 & older only).

* Bark In The Park, presented by Legacy Veterinary Hospital

* Thirsty Thursday: Quench your thirst with $1 domestic draft beers, $2 craft and imports, $3 wine and $1 Dr Pepper products from 6-8 p.m.

* Kids run the bases after the game

* NOTE: Prior to the regularly scheduled game, the RoughRiders will resume a suspended game from April 7. The resumption begins at 6:05.

Friday, April 19 vs. Midland - 7:05 p.m.

* 90's Throwback Night, presented by White Claw: Enjoy a night of nostalgia with music, videos and other memories from the 90's.

* Fireworks Friday, presented by CoServ

Saturday, April 20 vs. Midland - 7:05 p.m.

* Multicultural Festival: The Riders celebrate the great diversity of Frisco and North Texas, and the first 1,000 fans take home a Riders cricket bat.

* "The Easiest Egg Hunt Ever": Kids will receive Easter eggs upon entry, and three special golden eggs will be hidden throughout the ballpark.

* Sky-Lit Saturday, presented by Lexus

Single-game tickets, season ticket memberships and group hospitality packages for all 70 home games are on-sale. For more information about the coming season, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.

Texas League Stories from April 16, 2019

