Offense Erupts for 11 Runs as Drillers Blank Cards

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Tulsa Drillers exploded for a big 11-0 shutout win against the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday afternoon. The bulk of the scoring took place in two innings for Tulsa, and was capped by a pair of solo-home runs late in the game. Dustin May, Andre Scrubb and Adam McCreery combined for the shutout at Hammons Field.

GAME REPORT:

Tulsa opened the scoring up with a big top of the second. With the no outs and the bases loaded, Logan Landon knocked in the first run of the day with a sacrifice fly. Pitcher May then brought home a pair of runs with a single up the middle. A couple batters later, Cristian Santana extended the score to 4-0 with a run-scoring single.

The Drillers offense hung another crooked number in the top of the fourth, all with two outs. Zach McKinstry started the rally with a walk, then promptly stole second. Omar Estevez knocked him in with an RBI single and Santana followed with another hit. DJ Peters then doubled off the left center wall to plate a pair, and Zach Reks capped the five-run inning with a three-run homer to left center that extended the lead to 9-0.

May got the start on the mound for Tulsa and gave his team a solid five innings. He gave up only three singles, struck out five and picked up his first win of the season.

Peters added to the lead in the eighth inning with his first long-ball of the season, bringing the Drillers lead to 10-0. He led the Drillers with 29 home runs in 2018.

Landon provided another solo shot in the top of the ninth, extending the lead to 11-0.

Andre Scrubb and Adam McCreery combined for four scoreless innings out of the Drillers bullpen.

HOT AT THE PLATE:

Reks now has a four-game hitting streak and has hit safely in six of his last seven games. Over those past seven games, he is hitting .445.

Landon has now hit safely in all seven of his starts this season. He is hitting .423 on the season.

UP NEXT: Tulsa at Springfield, Wednesday, April 17, 11:10 AM at Hammons Field in Springfield, MO. RHP J.D. Martin (0-1, 5.06 ERA) vs. RHP Casey Meisner (0-0, 8.59 ERA)

