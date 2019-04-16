Cards Lose at Home for First Time in 225 Days, 11-0 to Drillers
April 16, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals (5-8) had their five-game win streak snapped by the Tulsa Drillers (6-6) on Tuesday afternoon in an 11-0 loss at Hammons Field. The loss is the first at home for the Cardinals this season and the first in Springfield in 225 days.
DECISIONS:
W: RHP Dustin May (1-0)
L: LHP Evan Kruczynski (0-1)
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:
- The Drillers put the Cardinals away thanks to two big innings: a four-run second and a five-run fourth.
- Tulsa's four runs in the second inning came off a Logan Landon sacrifice fly and a pair of singles by May and Cristian Santana.
- A two-run DJ Peters double and a two-run Zach Reks home run in the fourth inning put Springfield in a 9-0 hole.
NOTABLES:
- May allowed just three hits and two walks to five strikeouts over 5.0 innings, shutting down Springfield before handing the game over to his bullpen (4.0 IP, 0 R, 3 K).
COMING UP WEDNESDAY AT HAMMONS!
- The Cardinals look to pick up their second straight series win in the final game of the opening homestand when they host the Drillers at 11:10am. Gates are set to open at 10:10am.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from April 16, 2019
- Cards Lose at Home for First Time in 225 Days, 11-0 to Drillers - Springfield Cardinals
- Diaz Grand Slam Lifts Hounds to Third Straight Win - Midland RockHounds
- Offense Erupts for 11 Runs as Drillers Blank Cards - Tulsa Drillers
- Morejon, Potts Deliver Despite RockHounds' Late Rally to Beat Soddies - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Sod Poodles Open Three-Game Series with Hooks Thursday at Hodgetown - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Riders Return Home Thursday for Big Weekend - Frisco RoughRiders
- Drillers Back at ONEOK Field for Brief Homestand April 18-20 - Tulsa Drillers
- Cards Top Drillers 6-5 in Series Opener, Win 5th Straight - Springfield Cardinals
- Travs Spin Second Straight Shutout - Arkansas Travelers
- RockHounds Shutout Sod Poodles - Midland RockHounds
- Mr. Clutch: Robinson Drives Walk-Off Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Bats Silenced by Travelers Pitching, Naturals Blanked 2-0 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Drillers Fail to Hold Early Lead in Loss to Cards - Tulsa Drillers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Cards Lose at Home for First Time in 225 Days, 11-0 to Drillers
- Cards Top Drillers 6-5 in Series Opener, Win 5th Straight
- Nurses Night T-Shirt/Ticket Packs Now Available
- Cardinals Sweep Naturals Behind 3rd Walk-Off in 4 Days
- Montero Walk-Off Double in the 11th Pushes Cards Streak to 3