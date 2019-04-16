Cards Lose at Home for First Time in 225 Days, 11-0 to Drillers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals (5-8) had their five-game win streak snapped by the Tulsa Drillers (6-6) on Tuesday afternoon in an 11-0 loss at Hammons Field. The loss is the first at home for the Cardinals this season and the first in Springfield in 225 days.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Dustin May (1-0)

L: LHP Evan Kruczynski (0-1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- The Drillers put the Cardinals away thanks to two big innings: a four-run second and a five-run fourth.

- Tulsa's four runs in the second inning came off a Logan Landon sacrifice fly and a pair of singles by May and Cristian Santana.

- A two-run DJ Peters double and a two-run Zach Reks home run in the fourth inning put Springfield in a 9-0 hole.

NOTABLES:

- May allowed just three hits and two walks to five strikeouts over 5.0 innings, shutting down Springfield before handing the game over to his bullpen (4.0 IP, 0 R, 3 K).

COMING UP WEDNESDAY AT HAMMONS!

- The Cardinals look to pick up their second straight series win in the final game of the opening homestand when they host the Drillers at 11:10am. Gates are set to open at 10:10am.

