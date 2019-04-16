RockHounds Shutout Sod Poodles

April 16, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release





The RockHounds backed another outstanding performance from Brian Howard with a 12-hit attack to blank Amarillo, 9-0, in the Sod Poodles' first-ever visit to Security Bank Ballpark.

The 6-9 right-hander went six scoreless innings and has now allowed just one run in his first three starts (16.0 innings, for a 0.56 ERA).

The 'Hounds scored single runs in the first and fourth innings and two more in the fifth for a 4-0 advantage. A five-run seventh then put the game out of reach.

Nate Mondou went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in and Dairon Blanco (see below) continued his outstanding production since moving to the leadoff spot, going 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

After dropping the first three games of the season-opening homestand, the 'Hounds have now won two straight.

The RockHounds and Sod Poodles continue the series with one of our two Kids Day games (Safety Awareness Day) Tuesday morning at 11 before wrapping the three-game set (and the homestand) Wednesday evening at 6:30.

Notables

The shutout was the RockHounds' second of the season (they blanked Frisco, 3-0, on Opening Night).

Manager Scott Steinmann moved Dairon Blanco to the top of the order at the beginning of the current homestand. In five games, Dairon has gone 10-for-23 (.435), with two doubles, one triple, one home run, three RBI and seven runs scored.

Greg Deichmann went 2-for-4 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and his fourth stolen base of the season and Edwin Diaz (double, run) added a two-hit game.

Anthony Miller, who was 3-for-19 entering Sunday's game, went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI Monday. He is 3-for-6 plus a walk in his last two games.

The RockHounds improved to 5-6 while Amarillo fell to 5-7. The RockHounds and the division-leading Frisco RoughRiders (8-3) begin a series Thursday in the Metroplex that will include the completion of a game suspended due to rain (on April 14) with the RockHounds leading, 4-1, in the top of the 11th inning. The suspended game will be resumed Thursday evening before the regularly-scheduled opener of a three-game series at Frisco.

The Sod Poodles, the former San Antonio Missions, are the first Texas League franchise in Amarillo in 37 years (Gold Sox, 1982).

Next Game

Tuesday, April 16 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

Security Bank Ballpark 11:00 a.m.

Safety Awareness (Kids) Day

- Second of a three-game series and sixth of a seven-game homestand

- Radio: No broadcast (MiLB-TV only)

Probable Starters

AMA: Adrian Morejon (LH, 0-2, 10.13)

RH: Parker Dunshee (RH, 0-2, 4.22)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.